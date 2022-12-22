This stock rallies 585% YTD, Board issues 11:4 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has considered the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting: 1) Alteration in Capital of the Company by Split/Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Re. 1/- each. 2) Considered and approved increasing the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 21,50,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty One Crore Fifty Lakhs only), divided into 21500000 (Two Crore Fifteen Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each to Rs. 80,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eighty Crore only), divided into 80000000 (Eight Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each. 3) Issue of 11 (Eleven) Bonus Shares for every 4 (four) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on 'Record Date'. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Company will intimate the 'Record Date' for determining eligible Shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares, in due course of time. 4) The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 13th January, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 7th Floor, Ashoka Chambers, Rasala Marg, Mithakhali, Ahmedabad - 380 006, Gujarat, India to consider the matters stated above and authorized the Directors to send the Notice of EOGM."