This stock rallies over 300% in 3 years, Board to consider bonus shares soon

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on 14th December, 2022 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and recommend issue of bonus shares for approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. To approve the draft Addendum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting and authorize dispatch of Addendum to the shareholders. 3. Ton consider and approve the cut off date i.e. 22.12.2022 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of shareholders for the purpose of issue of Bonus shares. 4. To consider the appointment of Mrs. Gayatri Kataria as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the chair."