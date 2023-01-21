With a market valuation of ₹983.52 Cr, Deep Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the energy industry. The organisation has specialization in integrated project management services as well as air & gas compression services, drilling and workover services, and gas dehydration services.

The company has informed stock exchanges that “the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 06, 2023 inter-alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2022 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. To consider and approve the proposal to Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required."

The shares of Deep Industries Ltd closed on the NSE at ₹308 apiece level on Friday, up by 2.66% from the previous close of ₹298.35. The stock recorded a total volume of 82,826 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 91,111 shares. On 27 April 2021, Deep Industries stock was officially listed on the stock exchanges, and since then it has climbed by 648.48%, reaching an all-time high. The stock has appreciated 73.67% over the past year, and YTD, it has climbed 3.77% so far in 2023. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹322.00 on (10-Oct-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹165.50 on (24-Feb-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 4.34% below the 1 year high and 86.10% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 63.49% and a public stake of 36.51%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

