This stock rallies over 600% in 2 years of listing, Board to declare stock split

The company has informed stock exchanges that “the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 06, 2023 inter-alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2022 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. To consider and approve the proposal to Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required."