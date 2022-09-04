This stock recommends first bonus share of 8:1 post 1 year of its listing

The company has said in a regulatory filing that, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 2nd September has “Recommended the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the company from Rs. 1,20,00,000/- (One Crore Twenty Lakhs Only ) divided into 12,00,000 (Twelve Lakhs Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 11,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crores Only) divided into 1,10,00,000 (One Crore Ten Lakhs Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each ranking pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company. Recommended for issue upto 90,98,760 (Ninety Lakhs Ninety-Eight Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty Only) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as bonus shares of an aggregate nominal value upto Rs. 9,09,87,600/- (Rupees Nine Crore Nine Lakh and Eighty-Seven Thousand and Six Hundred Only), as bonus shares to the shareholders out of the Securities Premium Account of the company for distribution among the holders of existing fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the company."