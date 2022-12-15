This stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares, gains 1,113% in 2 years of IPO

The shares of Advait Infratech Ltd closed today at ₹623.00, down by 1.89% from the previous close of ₹635.00. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,250 shares today. The stock got listed on 28-09-2020 on the BSE. Since its IPO, the stock has rallied 1,113.24% so far in the last 2 years. The stock price has risen from ₹81 as of 20th December 2021 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 669.14% in the last 1 year. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹120 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current market price, logging in a multibagger return of 419.17% so far in 2022.

