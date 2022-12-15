This stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares, gains 1,113% in 2 years of IPO

This stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares, gains 1,113% in 2 years of IPO1 min read . 09:53 PM IST
Advait Infratech Ltd is a small-cap company having a market worth of ₹317.73 Cr and the firm operates in the Industrial industry.
Advait Infratech Ltd is a small-cap company having a market worth of ₹317.73 Cr and the firm operates in the Industrial industry. The organisation works with several dimensions such as turnkey telecommunication projects, installation of the power transmission, substation and telecom products, liasioning -marketing, and solutions. By foraying into the production of OPGW (Optical Fibre Ground Wire), OFC cables, ACS (Aluminum Clad Steel Wire), ERS (Emergency Restoration System), and OPGW joint boxes, it has also broadened its business reach.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that Friday 23rd December , 2022 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of the determining entitlement/ eligibility of Shareholders (Members) to receive the Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Shares for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each held by the member."
The shares of Advait Infratech Ltd closed today at ₹623.00, down by 1.89% from the previous close of ₹635.00. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,250 shares today. The stock got listed on 28-09-2020 on the BSE. Since its IPO, the stock has rallied 1,113.24% so far in the last 2 years. The stock price has risen from ₹81 as of 20th December 2021 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 669.14% in the last 1 year. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹120 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current market price, logging in a multibagger return of 419.17% so far in 2022.
In the last 6 months, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 231.38% and in the last 1 month, it has fallen 7.01%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹720.00 on (15/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹75.00 on (24/12/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 730.66% above the 1-year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 73.52% and a public stake of 26.48%.
