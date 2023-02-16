This stock sets record date for 1:10 stock split, up 1,145% from 52-week-low

With a market worth of ₹177.18 Cr, Karnavati Finance Ltd. is a non-banking financial company that operates in the financial services industry. At its meeting conducted on January 3, 2023, the Board of Directors of the company approved a 1:10 stock split, for which the record date has been determined.

The company has fixed 24/02/2023 as the record date for the purpose of 1:10 stock split or sub-division of existing one equity share of the Company having face value of ₹10/- each fully paid will be subdivided/split into 10 equity shares having face value of ₹1/- each fully paid-up.

Karnavati Finance recorded a net profit of ₹0.28 crore for the quarter that ended in December 2022 as opposed to a net loss of ₹0.64 crore for the quarter that ended in December 2021. In Q3FY23, the firm reported net sales of ₹0.69 crore, a 102.94% YoY growth over Q3FY22's net sales of ₹0.34 crore. Karnavati Finance's EPS was ₹0.28 in Q3FY23 as opposed to a loss of ₹0.64 in the same quarter last year.

The shares of Karnavati Finance Ltd closed today on the BSE at an upper circuit limit of ₹176.30 apiece, up by 4.97% from the previous close of ₹167.95. The stock recorded a total volume of 7,245 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹30.50 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 478.03%. The stock price rose from ₹32 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 450.94%. The stock price soared from ₹23.35 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 655.03%. The stock has appreciated 1.94% YTD so far in 2023.

The stock price went from ₹30 to the current market price during the past six months, resulting in a multibagger return of 487.67%. During Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 58.64% and a public stake of 41.36%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹180.05 on (17/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹14.15 (05/04/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 2.08% below the recent 1 year high and 1,145.93% above the 1 year low.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

