This stock sets record date for 1:10 stock split, up 1,145% from 52-week-low

The shares of Karnavati Finance Ltd closed today on the BSE at an upper circuit limit of ₹176.30 apiece, up by 4.97% from the previous close of ₹167.95. The stock recorded a total volume of 7,245 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹30.50 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 478.03%. The stock price rose from ₹32 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 450.94%. The stock price soared from ₹23.35 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 655.03%. The stock has appreciated 1.94% YTD so far in 2023.