This stock shall pay 17.40 per share dividend soon: Check record date

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 6,366.38 crore that is involved in the financial services industry
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 6,366.38 crore that is involved in the financial services industry. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), the country's first publicly listed exchange, is a marketplace for commodity derivatives and offers online trading for these kinds of transactions. The record date has been issued by the company's board of directors for the purpose of ₹17.40 per equity share (face value of Rs. 10 each) for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors has “Recommended a final dividend of ₹17.40/- per equity share (face value of Rs.10/- each) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source and the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The date of Annual General Meeting, the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for payment of dividend and the date of payment/dispatch of dividend shall be intimated subsequently."
The Board of Directors of the company has further announced by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive final dividend, subject to shareholder's approval, will be Tuesday 20th September 2022 and payment will be made on/after Monday, 10th October, 2022."
The shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) closed at ₹1,250.80 apiece on the NSE, down by 3.26% from the previous close of ₹1,292.90. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 21.64% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 22.68% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,135.00 on (14-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,143.00 on (16-May-2022), indicating that at the closing price the stock was last seen trading 41.41% below the high and 9.43% above the low. The stock recorded a total trade volume in trade today of 618,254 shares, which was less than the 20-Day Average Volume of 332,762 shares. At the closing price, the stock was seen trading below the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
