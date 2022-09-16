This stock shall pay 17.40 per share dividend soon: Check record date

The shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) closed at ₹1,250.80 apiece on the NSE, down by 3.26% from the previous close of ₹1,292.90. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 21.64% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 22.68% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,135.00 on (14-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,143.00 on (16-May-2022), indicating that at the closing price the stock was last seen trading 41.41% below the high and 9.43% above the low. The stock recorded a total trade volume in trade today of 618,254 shares, which was less than the 20-Day Average Volume of 332,762 shares. At the closing price, the stock was seen trading below the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).