This stock turned 10,000 to 23 lakhs in 10 years

Tanla Platforms has made stellar returns for its investors in the last 10 years surging over 23,000 percent in this period. The stock had jumped from around ₹6 on May 04, 2012, to ₹1,436.15 on May 04, 2022, rallying as much as 23,063 percent in this period. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty has climbed around 230 percent in 10 years.

An investment of ₹10,000, 10 years ago would have turned to over ₹23 lakh currently.

Just in the last 1 year, the stock has surged over 65 percent.

Tanla Platforms Ltd, formerly, Tanla Solutions is a cloud communications provider company. The Company enables businesses to communicate with their customers, stakeholders and intended recipients. It offers products, including Messaging, Voice and the Internet of things.

The cloud-based platforms provide connectivity to enterprises and aggregators with a plug-and-play approach that shrinks delivery times of their end-user communications and continues to provide services in the cloud communication segment of the telecom business.

Going ahead, experts believe that the firm will continue to deliver a good return on the back of strong earnings growth and robust fundamentals. Also, clients additions and continued growth in messaging volumes are some other key positives for the company.

As per the company's filing on BSE, its revenue increased 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹853.1 crore while profit after tax (PAT) increased 37 percent YoY to ₹140.6 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

"Tanla continues its outstanding track record of growth with revenues going up 6 times in the last six years. FY22 was a year of financial and business milestones, and we are entering FY23 with strong momentum," said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms.

Yes Securities noted that the fourth quarter generally has weak seasonality compared to the third quarter on account of several promotional campaigns in the December quarter. It added that the Wisely platform coming live is a positive development and would drive revenue growth for the Platform segment in FY23.

Also, the brokerage firm said that the adoption of CPaaS-based A2P messaging across industries continues to drive volume growth for both enterprise and platform segments.

"We expect EBITDA margin to improve going ahead led by Platform segment(higher gross margin) growing faster than enterprise segment. We estimate a revenue CAGR of 26 percent over FY22-FY24E with an average EBIT margin of 21.4 percent. We maintain 'Buy' Rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹1,867 per share, based on 30x on FY24E EPS," it said.

On February 28, the firm announced an exclusive partnership with Truecaller. “Truecaller Business Messaging will be exclusively powered by Tanla’s Wisely CPaaS platform," the company said in a release. Wisely is one of the world’s largest blockchain-enabled CPaaS platforms, secured by e2e cryptographic encryption.

