This stock turned 10,000 to 23 lakhs in 10 years

Tanla Platforms has made stellar returns for its investors in the last 10 years surging over 23,000 percent in this period. The stock had jumped from around ₹6 on May 04, 2012, to ₹1,436.15 on May 04, 2022, rallying as much as 23,063 percent in this period. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty has climbed around 230 percent in 10 years.

