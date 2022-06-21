This Tata group stock could set a new high in 1 year, brokerage says to buy

By highlighting the key annual report takeaways of Trent, ICICI Securities has said in its report that Zudio remains the fastest growing value fashion brand in India with revenues surpassing ₹1000 crore in FY22. With the brand achieving scale, the brand reported its highest EBIT margin of 6% in FY22 (FY21: ~1%), Westside format surpassed pre-Covid levels from H2FY22 onwards with positive SSSG (FY22 gross revenue: ₹2900 crore), Zara India reported strong topline growth of 61% YoY (115% of pre-Covid levels) despite muted store additions, Losses for Star Bazar widened YoY, mainly owing to higher discounts and sharper pricing, Two to three new fashion concepts are in progress out of which one would be a beauty format standalone store (brand: ‘Landmark Xcite’) and on a standalone basis, the company clocked 7.9% EBITDA margins (pre-Ind AS 116) in FY22 (FY20: 9.0%). At a consolidated level, EBITDA margins were lower at 4.2%, mainly owing to its subsidiary, Booker India.