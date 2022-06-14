This Tata Group stock dips 27% from 52-week-high: Buy, sell or hold?

Voltas Ltd is a large-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹32,482 Crore that operates in the Consumer Durables industry. Voltas Limited, a division of the Tata Group, is India's No. 1 Room Air Conditioner brand, with a market share of more than 24 per cent. Voltas is now trading at ₹981.45, up 0.092 per cent from its previous close. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,356.90 on 19th October 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹922.55 on 16th May 2022, showing that the stock is trading 27 per cent below its 52-week high and 6 per cent above its 52-week low at the current level. Voltas is currently trading below the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, and the stock has been losing for the previous three days, down more than 2% in that time, and the stock has dropped 20.18 per cent year to date (YTD) so far in 2022.

