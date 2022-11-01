This Tata group stock has announced dividend 4 times this year and a buyback too1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 10:22 AM IST
- Dividend paying stock TCS has given total dividend of ₹55 per share in 2022
TCS dividend 2022: A long term stock market investor not just earn from share price appreciation. It earns from various rewards that a company announces from its reserves from time to time. These rewards can be in the form of dividend payment, bonus share issuance, rights issues, buyback of shares, etc. While some listed companies take time in announcing these long term reward for its shareholders, some companies have made its habit off announcing these other avenue for revenue to its long term shareholders. Tata Consultancy Services or TCS shares are one such stock on Dalal Street. In the year 2022, TCS has announced dividend on four occasions whereas it has announced a buyback of shares as well.