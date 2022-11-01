TCS dividend 2022: A long term stock market investor not just earn from share price appreciation. It earns from various rewards that a company announces from its reserves from time to time. These rewards can be in the form of dividend payment, bonus share issuance, rights issues, buyback of shares, etc. While some listed companies take time in announcing these long term reward for its shareholders, some companies have made its habit off announcing these other avenue for revenue to its long term shareholders. Tata Consultancy Services or TCS shares are one such stock on Dalal Street . In the year 2022, TCS has announced dividend on four occasions whereas it has announced a buyback of shares as well.

TCS dividend 2022

In the year 2022, TCS has announced dividend on four occasions. In January 2022, TCS announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share payable in the financial year 2021-22. In May 2022, TCS again announced final dividend of ₹22 per equity share payable in the financial year 2021-22. Later on in July 2022, TCS once again gave an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share payable in the financial year 2022-23. The dividend paying IT stock didn't end here only. In October 2022, it once again traded ex-dividend for an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share payable in FY23. So, the mid-cap IT stock has given dividend on four occasions and total dividend paid in 2022 is ₹55 ( ₹7 + ₹22 + ₹8 + ₹8).

TCS dividend yield

As TCS share price today is ₹3217 apiece and total dividend paid by the IT major is ₹55. Its current dividend yield in 2022 is around 1.71 per cent.

TCS Buyback of shares in 2022

In February 2022, the IT major announced buyback of shares at a price of ₹4,500 per equity share. Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the buyback of shares, TCS said that the company was going to use its free reserves not exceeding ₹18,000 crore.

After the end of September 2022 quarter, TCS' net profit rose by 8 per cent to ₹10,431 crore from the year-ago quarter. Company's order book for July-September (Q2 FY23) stood at $8.1 billion.