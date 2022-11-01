This Tata group stock has announced dividend 4 times this year and a buyback too

TCS dividend 2022

In the year 2022, TCS has announced dividend on four occasions. In January 2022, TCS announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share payable in the financial year 2021-22. In May 2022, TCS again announced final dividend of ₹22 per equity share payable in the financial year 2021-22. Later on in July 2022, TCS once again gave an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share payable in the financial year 2022-23. The dividend paying IT stock didn't end here only. In October 2022, it once again traded ex-dividend for an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share payable in FY23. So, the mid-cap IT stock has given dividend on four occasions and total dividend paid in 2022 is ₹55 ( ₹7 + ₹22 + ₹8 + ₹8).