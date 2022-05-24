This Tata group stock is trading 16% low from its 52 week high: Should you buy?

The stock had a 52-week high of ₹1,158.00 on 18-OCT-21 and a 52-week low of ₹690.30 on 27-MAY-21, implying that it is currently trading 16.46 per cent below its 52-week high at ₹967.30 per share. Tata Chemicals is trading above its 5-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, but below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The stock has been losing over the previous 5 days, dropping 1.08 per cent during that time, but has risen 3.25 per cent in the last month. In the previous six months, the stock has grown by 7.38 per cent, and year to date (YTD) in 2022, it has increased by 5.76 per cent.