This tech IPO gives multibagger return to allottees. Details here1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 08:06 AM IST
- EaseMyTrip or Easy Trip Planners IPO has delivered 110 per cent return to its allottees in near one year of its listing
EaseMyTrip or Easy Trip Planners IPO (Initial Public Offer) is one of the rare tech IPOs that has given stellar return to its allottees since its listing on 19th March 2021. When a good number of new age tech issues like Zomato, Paytm, CarTrade Tech, etc. have failed to meet the expectations of its investors, EaseMyTrip IPO has delivered 110 per cent return to its lucky allottees.