This tech IPO gives multibagger return to allottees. Details here

EaseMyTrip public issue was launched in Indian primary markets in March 2021 at a price band of ₹186 to ₹187 per equity share. EaseMyTrip share price opened on the Indian bourses at a premium of near 13 per cent on 19th March 2021. It listed on BSE at ₹206 per equity share whereas it listed on NSE at ₹212 per equity share. On Tuesday, EaseMyTrip share price ended at ₹393.50 on NSE, delivering around 110 per cent return to the lucky allottees who got shares of the tech IPO during share allotment process.

