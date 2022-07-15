This textile stock announces 350% dividend, taking the yield to 3.53%2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 10:30 PM IST
- Gloster Ltd., a small cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 541.75, is engaged in the textile industry.
Listen to this article
Gloster Ltd., a small cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 541.75, is engaged in the textile industry. The company's two manufacturing facilities are located at Bauria, P.O. Fort Gloster, District Howrah in the State of West Bengal. The company is involved in the manufacturing and exporting of all types of jute and jute allied products, woven and non-woven jute geotextiles, treated fabric-rot proof, fire retardant, jute products for interior decoration and packaging of industrial and agricultural goods.