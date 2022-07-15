This textile stock announces 350% dividend, taking the yield to 3.53%

By considering the total dividend amount of ₹35 per share, the stock at the current market price of ₹990.10, is trading at a dividend yield of 3.53%. The shares of Gloster Ltd closed today at ₹990.10, down by 0.28% from its previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 18.77% and on a YTD basis, the stock has dropped 7.83% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,367.80 on 20/07/2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹850.00 on 20/06/2022. Based on the current market price, the stock is trading higher than 20-day moving averages but lower than 5 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200-day moving averages.