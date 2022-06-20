This textile stock hits 52-week-low, brokerage sees 75% upside with ‘BUY’ rating

As per the analysts “Textile export players have been facing the dual impact of high cotton prices and high freight costs over the last three quarters. Home textile players have taken adequate price hikes to mitigate input cost pressure. However, it would be difficult for them to take further hikes due to the dip in demand. The government has taken certain steps to keep a check on surging cotton prices, including lifting the 10% import duty on cotton and banning cotton exports. Furthermore, ICIL has hedged its cotton inventory until Sep’22, with the average cotton inventory price at INR80,000 per candy (lower than the prevailing prices of INR95,000–INR1,00,000 per candy). The company’s product mix has also improved over the last one year, resulting in higher realisations. Thus, we expect ICIL to post 16% EBITDA margins in FY23E (FY21: 15%, FY22: 18.3%)."