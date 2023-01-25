This TVS group company declares ₹59 per share dividend, Q3 sales up 22%2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:48 PM IST
- Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) is part of TVS group and in the automotive and non-automotive sectors, SCL is a major supplier of aluminium die castings.
Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) is part of TVS group and in the automotive and non-automotive sectors, SCL is a major supplier of aluminium die castings. Today, the firm announced its Q3FY23 earnings as well as a whopping 1180% dividend for the fiscal year that ends on March 31st, 2023.
