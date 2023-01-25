Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) is part of TVS group and in the automotive and non-automotive sectors, SCL is a major supplier of aluminium die castings. Today, the firm announced its Q3FY23 earnings as well as a whopping 1180% dividend for the fiscal year that ends on March 31st, 2023.

Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) informed the stock exchanges by saying that “The board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 59/- per share (1180%) on 2,02,32,085 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs.119 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2023. The interim dividend declared will be paid on or after 10th February 2023, to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and / or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on 3rd February 2023, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose."

On a consolidated basis, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹8,475.43 Cr in Q3FY23 as against ₹6,915.62 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter, registering a YoY growth of 22.55%. The company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹123.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against ₹127.32 crore during the quarter ended December 2021, registering a fall of 2.74% YoY. The company's EPS stood at ₹61.20 in Q3FY23 as compared to ₹62.93 in Q3FY22.

On a standalone basis, Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) recorded net sales of ₹503.49 Cr in Q3FY23 as against ₹426.99 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter, registering a growth of 17.91%. The company recorded a standalone net profit of ₹34.18 Cr in Q3FY23 as against ₹16.36 Cr recorded in Q3FY22, recording a YoY growth of 108.92%. The company's EPS reached ₹16,89 in Q3FY23 as against ₹8.09 in Q3FY22.

On the NSE, the shares of Sundaram Clayton closed today at ₹4,775.00 apiece level, up by 0.25% from the previous close of ₹4,763.05. The stock recorded a total volume of 38,717 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 3,547 shares.

