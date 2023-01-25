This TVS group company declares 59 per share dividend, Q3 sales up 22%

Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) informed the stock exchanges by saying that “The board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 59/- per share (1180%) on 2,02,32,085 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs.119 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2023. The interim dividend declared will be paid on or after 10th February 2023, to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and / or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on 3rd February 2023, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose."