This was supposed to be a banner year for stock buybacks. What happened?

The 1% tax is modest enough that it won’t convince many companies to trim buybacks. Ironically, though, the way the law was written makes it least likely to sway those that really could be tarred with the brush of corporate greed by lavishly rewarding executives. Only net buybacks get taxed, so companies like Meta that have huge repurchases but even larger awards won’t owe anything. At the other extreme are companies like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. It doesn’t give management stock options, but in 2020 and 2021 it repurchased enough stock to increase a long-term shareholder’s economic interest in its business by 10%. That all would have been subject to the new tax.