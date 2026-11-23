Thomas Cook India shares extended their sharp upward run on Monday, 23 November, surging nearly 15% in intraday trade as buying interest gathered pace in the stock. The latest rally takes its gains to almost 19% over three trading sessions, with the stock continuing to attract attention after a series of business expansion announcements and strong operating performance in the September quarter.

The buying momentum has been particularly strong in recent sessions. Thomas Cook shares have advanced in 13 of the past 16 trading sessions, signalling sustained investor interest rather than a one-day spike.

Trading activity also witnessed a sharp jump. Nearly 3 crore shares changed hands on the exchanges, compared with an average weekly trading volume of around 16 lakh shares and a monthly average of approximately 13 lakh shares. This indicates a significant increase in market participation as the stock rallied.

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Thomas Cook shares deliver sharp gains across time frames The latest surge has added to the stock's recent outperformance. Thomas Cook shares have gained 15.6% over one week, 26.92% over two weeks and 45.16% over one month.

The stock has also advanced 13.85% over three months and 39.75% over six months. However, it remains down 13.93% so far in 2026.

Nature Trails expansion adds to growth story One of the recent developments in the company's hospitality business is the expansion of its Nature Trails resort portfolio. The company has added its seventh Nature Trails resort, with the latest property located near Goa in Dodamarg.

The new resort strengthens its presence in Maharashtra, where Nature Trails now has four properties. The expansion is part of Thomas Cook's broader push to grow its experiential hospitality portfolio and tap demand for nature-led holidays and leisure travel.

The company has also been expanding its travel retail footprint. In Uttar Pradesh, Thomas Cook opened its first outlet in Gorakhpur, taking its presence in the state to 12 locations.

The expansion is aimed at tapping demand from affluent travellers in the region, while strengthening the company's distribution network across key markets.

What worked for Thomas Cook in Q2? According to analysts, the company's September-quarter performance has also offered investors reasons to watch its operating trajectory.

Thomas Cook reported its highest-ever second-quarter revenue, an achievement that stands out given that the July-September period is generally considered a seasonally weak quarter for the travel business.

Operating metrics showed improvement as well. Occupancy levels increased by 300 basis points in Q2, while the first-half occupancy rate rose by 500 basis points, according to experts.

The company also marked its 27th consecutive profitable quarter and maintained a net cash position of ₹380 crore, providing balance-sheet support for its expansion plans.

On profitability, Thomas Cook has outlined an EBITDA margin framework of 32-37%, signalling its focus on improving operating efficiency alongside business expansion, according to analysts.

Technical Views Thomas Cook share price today opened at ₹116.43 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹131.44 per share, and an intraday low of ₹116 apiece.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Thomas Cook India has witnessed a base breakout after consolidating within a range since March 2026. The stock has broken above the ₹122 level, with strong volumes lending credibility to the breakout. He identified ₹116, the day's low, as a crucial level for the stock to hold to sustain its upward momentum. According to Arora, the stock has now entered a breakout phase, and if it sustains above the breakout zone, it could move towards ₹150.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said the stock prices are seeing strong traction, with a price and volume breakout above the August swing high on above-average volumes; this upward momentum is likely to continue, and one should consider a buy-on-dip opportunity. breakout level around 120 could act as support, whereas price could extend toward 146.