Can the Sterling demerger revive Thomas Cook’s fortunes?

And this is precisely where its leisure hospitality and resorts segment can come to the rescue. Primarily operating in the international B2C space, its Ebit margin at 30% is second only to the financial services segment. Sure, it is small, and has grown at just 3% year-on-year in the nine months ending December 2025. But if the demerger of SHRL is executed successfully and manages to draw in focused investors, the segment can scale quickly.