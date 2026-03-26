Thomas Cook India announced the demerger of its resorts and resort management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd (SHRL) on 20 March. Investors were not enthused, and the stock has slipped 7% since then, taking its 1-year tally to -30%.
Can the Sterling demerger revive Thomas Cook’s fortunes?
SummaryWhile the demerger hopes to unlock value with a higher strategic focus, investors need tangible progress on the ground before sentiment can turn around.
Thomas Cook India announced the demerger of its resorts and resort management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd (SHRL) on 20 March. Investors were not enthused, and the stock has slipped 7% since then, taking its 1-year tally to -30%.
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