Three 1:1 bonus shares: IT stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹2.75 crore in 20 years2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 12:58 PM IST
- Infosys issued bonus shares in December 2014, June 2015 and September 2018
Infosys shares are one of those dividend paying stocks that has a history of giving bonus shares to its long term positional shareholders at regular intervals. This habit of Infosys board makes this stock a lucrative long term investment option as it gives some added advantage to a long term investor in comparison to other peers of the IT giant. For example, Infosys has delivered interim and final dividend on a regular basis but at the same time it has given bonus shares thrice in last 20 years. Most importantly, the bonus shares given by Infosys on all occasions have been in the ratio of 1:1 means one bonus share for each share held by an Infosys shareholder on bonus share record date.
