Three 1:2 bonus share impact: A long term stock market investor not just gain from stock price appreciation but he or she gets reward from the listed companies in the form of interim or final dividend, bonus shares, rights issue, stock split, etc. At instance, these loyalty rewards may not look attractive to an intraday trader but for a long term investor of stock market these loyalty rewards turn into compounding benefit for the positional investors.

Varun Beverages shares are glaring example of it. This multibagger IPO was launched in October 2016 and Varun Beverages shares were listed on BSE and NSE in November 2016. Post-listing of shares, Varun Beverages Ltd has declared bonus shares on three occasions. In all these three occasions in last six years, this bottle manufacturer company for various beverage company including Pepsico, has declared bonus shares in 1:2 ratio that means one bonus share for every two Varun Beverages shares held by the investor.

Impact on long term shareholders

As told earlier, Varun Beverages IPO was launched in October 2016 at a price band of ₹440 to ₹445 apiece levels and one lot of the Varun Beverages IPO comprised 33 company shares. That means, if an allottee had got one lot through share allotment process then its minimum investment in Varun Beverages shares had been ₹14,685 ( ₹445 x 33).

If the lucky allottee had remained invested in the stock despite weak listing of Varun Beverages shares (at ₹430 apiece on BSE and NSE), he or she would have benefitted by the issuance of one bonus share for every two shares he or she held. After issuance of bonus shares for the first time after listing, one shareholding would have surged to 49 (33 + 16). Again after 1:2 bonus shares in June 2021, one's 49 shares would have surged to 73 ((49 + 24), which later surged to 109 (73 + 36).

₹ 14,685 turns to ₹ 1.52 lakh

As Varun Beverages share price today is around ₹1400. One's ₹14,685 would have surged to ₹1,52,600 or ₹1.52 lakh, delivering around 950 per cent return to the lucky allottees, who remained invested in this stock throughout the above mentioned period.