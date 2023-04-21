If the lucky allottee had remained invested in the stock despite weak listing of Varun Beverages shares (at ₹430 apiece on BSE and NSE), he or she would have benefitted by the issuance of one bonus share for every two shares he or she held. After issuance of bonus shares for the first time after listing, one shareholding would have surged to 49 (33 + 16). Again after 1:2 bonus shares in June 2021, one's 49 shares would have surged to 73 ((49 + 24), which later surged to 109 (73 + 36).