Three bank stocks FIIs quietly bought in June quarter. Should you take a closer look?

Not many banking stocks attracted fresh foreign institutional investor (FII) buying in the June 2026 quarter. Our scan of listed banks found only a handful where FIIs increased their holdings during the period.
That said, rising FII ownership should be viewed as a starting point—not a reason to buy a stock on its own. Institutional buying can signal confidence, but investors should always assess a bank's fundamentals, asset quality, earnings trajectory and valuations before making an investment decision.
Here are three banking stocks where FIIs raised their stake in the April-June 2026 quarter.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank
Jammu & Kashmir Bank, headquartered in Srinagar, has a strong presence across Jammu & Kashmir and an expanding footprint across India. The governments of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are the bank's promoters, collectively holding a 59.4% stake. The bank serves retail, corporate and government customers through a broad range of banking and financial services.