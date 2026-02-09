Three stocks turning around just as the market mood improves

But investors are looking beyond the recently reported profitability, particularly since Q3’s profits did not translate into cash flows. Weighed down by high working capital, Pine Labs continued to report intermittently negative operating cash flows. Competition is also rife in the industry, with PhonePe also gearing up for its IPO. Razorpay, PayU, and Google Pay also command considerable market and mindshare in the online acquiring/gateway and BNPL (buy now, pay later) segments, and can affect Pine Labs’ pricing power and margins going forward.