Three IPOs worth 2387 crore to hit stock market next week. Details here

Upcoming IPOs: While LIC IPO applicants are awaiting share listing of the insurance behemoth next week, three more IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) — Paradeep Phosphates IPO, Ethos IPO and eMudhra IPO — are going to hit primary market next week. As per the information available on the BSE website, subscription for Paradeep Phosphates IPO will open on 17th May 2022 whereas Ethos IPO and EMudhra IPO will open on 18th May and 20th May respectively. These three public issues together aims to raise around ₹2387 crore out of which Paradeep Phosphates IPO size is ₹1501 crore, Ethos IPO size is ₹472 crore and eMudhra IPO aims to raise around ₹412 crore.

