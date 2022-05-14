Three IPOs worth 2387 crore to hit stock market next week. Details here

Three IPOs worth ₹2387 crore to hit stock market next week. Details here2 min read . 09:33 AM IST
- Upcoming IPOs: Three public issues — Paradeep Phosphates IPO, Ethos IPO and eMudhra IPO — are going to hit stock market next week
Upcoming IPOs: While LIC IPO applicants are awaiting share listing of the insurance behemoth next week, three more IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) — Paradeep Phosphates IPO, Ethos IPO and eMudhra IPO — are going to hit primary market next week. As per the information available on the BSE website, subscription for Paradeep Phosphates IPO will open on 17th May 2022 whereas Ethos IPO and EMudhra IPO will open on 18th May and 20th May respectively. These three public issues together aims to raise around ₹2387 crore out of which Paradeep Phosphates IPO size is ₹1501 crore, Ethos IPO size is ₹472 crore and eMudhra IPO aims to raise around ₹412 crore.
Here we list out important details in regard to the three upcoming IPOs:
1] Paradeep Phosphates IPO: Then public issue worth ₹1501 crore will open on 17th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 19th May 2022. The non-urea fertilizers maker has fixed Paradeep Phosphates IPO price band at ₹39 to ₹42 per equity share. A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots and one lot of the Paradeep Phosphates IPO will comprise 350 company shares. The public offer is proposed to list on both NSE and BSE. Tentative dates for Paradeep Phosphates IPO allotment is 24th May 2022 whereas most likely Paradeep Phosphates IPO listing date is 27th May 2022.
2] Ethos IPO: The public issue will open for subscription on 18th May 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 20th May 2022. Price band of the public issue worth 472 crore has been fixed at ₹836 to ₹878 per equity share. A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots and one lot of the Ethos IPO will comprise 17 company shares. The public offer is proposed to list on both NSE and BSE. Tentative dates for Ethos IPO allotment is 25th May 2022 whereas most likely Paradeep Phosphates IPO listing date is 30th May 2022.
3] eMudhra IPO: The public issue will open for subscription on 20th May 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 24th May 2022. Price band of the public issue worth 412 crore has been fixed at ₹243 to ₹256 per equity share. A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots and one lot of the eMudhra IPO will comprise 58 company shares. The public offer is proposed to list on both NSE and BSE. Tentative dates for Ethos IPO allotment is 27th May 2022 whereas most likely eMudhra IPO listing date is 1st June 2022.
Announcement of share allotment for Prudent Corporate IPO, Venus Pipes IPO and Delhivery IPO is also expected next week. So, a lot of action is expected next week in the primary markets.