Three men charged in stock scam involving $100 million deli
A former stockbroker and two accomplices turned small sandwich joint into a trading fraud, according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey
A deli in southern New Jersey was the vessel for an elaborate fraud scheme involving three men who managed to inflate the company’s stock-market value to $100 million, according to federal prosecutors and regulators.