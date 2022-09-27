Three men charged in stock scam involving $100 million deli

One of the men, James Patten, convinced a childhood friend who had opened the store, Your Hometown Deli, to create a holding company, Hometown International, which Mr. Patten and his accomplices used to engineer their alleged stock fraud, according to court records made public Monday. The three men orchestrated the sale of millions of Hometown International shares to themselves and family members, friends and associates, while they maintained control over all the shares, according to the indictment.

