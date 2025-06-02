Three multibagger penny stocks to watch out for in 2025
Equitymaster 4 min read 02 Jun 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Summary
These penny stocks have soared up to 1,000% in the past year. Should you chase the rally?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Everyone dreams of hitting that multibagger jackpot. The hunt never really stops. But when those massive returns come from penny stocks, it feels all the more thrilling.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story