Three multibagger penny stocks to watch out for in 2025

Often ignored and flying under the radar, penny stocks rarely make headlines for doubling or tripling in value. And over the past year, quite a few of these tiny stocks have done just that, delivering over 100% returns and grabbing attention across Dalal Street.

Sure, they come with high risks and wild swings, but their sharp rallies are a sign that investors are actively chasing hidden gems, whether it’s a turnaround story, a niche play, or a rising trend.

As we look ahead to 2025, here are a few such penny stocks that have already made a splash and might just be worth keeping an eye on.

#1 Nagarjuna Agri Tech The company is engaged in the field of floriculture, such as cultivating and selling roses. It’s based near Bangalore, Karnataka.

The company produces 11.25 million (m) cut roses to suit the international market.

The company is exporting cut roses to Europe and Middle Eastern markets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the last one year, the stock has delivered a jaw-dropping 335%.

What’s really caught investors' attention is the sharp rise in promoter holding, a classic sign of insider confidence.

From just 31.45% in September 2024, promoter stake surged to 53.8% in December, and further to 60.4% by March 2025. That kind of buying usually speaks louder than words.

And there’s a bigger story playing out here. As per an IBEF-backed Ernst & Young report, the global agritech industry is set to grow at a solid 12.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2027.

With rising demand in India and abroad, agritech is quickly becoming a popular choice for investors.

The company’s presence in this space could make it one to watch as the sector heats up.

#2 IMEC Services IMEC Services was formerly known as Ruchi Strips & Alloys. The company is in the business of management and consultancy services related to IT, engineering, and technical fields, as well as trading various goods.

In the last one year, the stock has skyrocketed—rallying more than 900%.

A key reason behind this sharp rise could be the company’s turnaround in profitability. In the September 2024 quarter, although revenue dropped to ₹12 million from ₹70 million, what stood out was a turnaround to a net profit of ₹5 million, compared to a net loss of ₹23 million in the previous year.

The momentum continued in the December quarter, where revenue climbed to ₹15 million (up from ₹4 million YoY), and net profit surged sharply to ₹9 million, reversing a ₹12 million loss.

#3 Chandrima Mercantiles The company tradees in a variety of products, including building materials, yarn, jute, jewellery, and ornaments.

Currently, its focus is on trading textiles, gold, silver, jewellery, bullion, and related items. In the last one year, the company’s share price has surged over 210%.

A factor behind the strong rally has been its steady revenue turnaround in three consecutive quarters. Its revenue jumped from ₹20 million in the June 2023 quarter to ₹62 million in the June 2024 quarter. This continued with ₹81 million in September 2024 and ₹61 million in December 2024, marking three back-to-back quarters of strong revenue performance.

The net profit also mirrored this positive trend, with ₹6 million and ₹7 million in the June and September quarters, and ₹4 million in December, matching last year’s numbers.

Recently in May 2025, the company approved a 1:10 stock split,where one existing equity share of face value ₹10 will be split into ten new equity shares of face value Re 1 each. The process is expected to be completed within six months post-shareholder approval.

Conclusion Who would not want to convert a small investment into a big profit? Penny stocks giving multibagger returns can be exciting, but they come with a lot of risk.

These are usually small, lesser-known companies that do not receive much attention, and that is why they can surprise on the upside. But this also means that they are less stable than most companies.

If you are considering investing in multibagger penny stocks, it's crucial to do thorough research—look into the company's fundamentals and management quality.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com