Three reasons why IRCTC shares are surging

Speaking on the reasons for rise in IRCTC share price; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "IRCTC share price is skyrocketing due to three major reasons — acceleration in unlock activities, rise in rail infra spending and news of more private trains to run on the Indian Railway tracks. These three triggers are cohesively working in favour of IRCTC shares as in current circumstances IRCTC's main footfall comes from online Indian Railway's ticket booking. But, after the improvement in rail infrastructure more private trains are expected to come and hence IRCTC would be coming in with more private trains opening new avenue for revenue for the company. These three triggers are expected to further continue working in favour of the stock's rally."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}