Three recently debt-free stocks mutual funds can’t get enough of

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd

The multi-specialty healthcare provider, which has a market cap of nearly ₹10,000 crore, had debt of ₹261 crore three years ago. In October last year, Jupiter Life Line raised ₹869 crore through an initial public offering of its shares, of which ₹542 crore was through fresh share issues. The company used this money to repay all its debt and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.