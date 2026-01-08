Three sectors that could shape Indian stock market returns in 2026

2026 has begun on a positive note for Indian stock market investors. The Nifty’s fresh all-time high would have offered some reassurance to sceptics.
As the year unfolds, investors will be keen to identify the companies and industries that are best placed to perform well. But how should one go about it?
This question underscores the importance of asset allocation over pure stock picking. We believe that if investors can identify the right sectors to allocate capital to, individual stock selection can play a secondary—though still important—role.
In this article, we examine three sectors that are worth tracking closely in 2026.
Defence
Historically, India relied heavily on foreign suppliers for its defence requirements, with nearly 65-70% of defence equipment imported until 2018.
That landscape has since changed dramatically. Today, around 65% of defence equipment is manufactured domestically, reflecting India’s push towards self-reliance.
The country’s defence industrial base has strengthened considerably. It now comprises 16 defence PSUs, several private conglomerates, over 430 licensed companies, and nearly 16,000 MSMEs.
As a result, annual defence production is set to cross the target of ₹1.54 trillion in FY25. The government’s ambition is to scale this up to ₹3 trillion by 2029, alongside ₹500 billion in defence exports.
This push is already yielding results. Defence exports surged to a record ₹236.2 billion in FY25, marking a 12% increase over FY24, positioning India firmly on the path to becoming a global defence manufacturing hub.
The defence budget itself reached a record allocation of ₹6.21 trillion in FY25, up 4.7% from FY24, accounting for about 13% of the total Union Budget. Expectations are high for a further increase in defence spending in the upcoming Budget.
In addition, the government allocated ₹1 trillion to deep-tech firms in the form of very long-term, low- or zero-interest loans. This initiative aims to incentivise higher R&D spending and the development of cutting-edge technologies for the Indian armed forces.
India has thus evolved from a largely import-dependent military force to one increasingly focused on indigenous production. Defence companies—especially those operating in high-tech segments such as sensors, radars, missiles, and drones—are likely to benefit both in the short and long term.
Railways
Railway stocks have returned to the spotlight—and for good reason.
Indian Railways announced a modest passenger fare hike for the second time in FY26, following an earlier increase in July. This move is expected to support revenue growth for railway-linked companies, improve earnings visibility, and has been a key trigger behind the recent rally in railway stocks.
Another major reason for optimism is the upcoming Union Budget. The market expects a 10–12% increase in railway capital expenditure, taking the total outlay to around ₹2.7–2.9 trillion.
Higher spending would support the next phase of railway modernisation, including the rollout of 300–400 Vande Bharat sleeper trains and a potential doubling of allocations for the Kavach safety system.
Critical Minerals (Mining)
Critical minerals have emerged as a key policy priority for the central government in recent years, given their strategic importance across clean energy, electronics, and defence.
India currently lags in both extraction and processing capabilities. To address this, the government has eased availability by cutting customs duties to zero on 12 critical minerals, along with cobalt powder and the waste and scrap of lithium, lead, and zinc.
Further strengthening this push, the Union Cabinet in January 2025 approved the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), allocating ₹163 billion to build a robust framework aimed at achieving self-reliance across the critical minerals ecosystem.
India’s clean energy transition is also heavily dependent on the availability of key minerals such as copper, cobalt, graphite, lithium, nickel, neodymium, and silicon—collectively referred to as energy transition critical minerals.
Beyond green technologies, these minerals are also essential for national defence, information technology, semiconductors, aviation, and space research.
As Union Budget 2026 approaches, expectations remain high for sustained policy support and higher investments in this space. With strong policy backing, rising domestic demand, and an increased focus on self-reliance, companies operating in the critical minerals sector are likely to perform well in 2026 and beyond.
Conclusion
These are the three sectors we believe have the potential to generate attractive investment opportunities next year, provided investors get their stock selection right.
We hope this article has sparked your curiosity to dig deeper and identify fundamentally strong companies. That said, a word of caution is warranted.
Investors should not go overboard on any single sectoral trend. Avoid allocating a disproportionate share of your portfolio to one sector. Ensure adequate diversification and always conduct thorough due diligence before investing.
Having said that, these three sectors appear well positioned to perform in 2026 and beyond. Investors should carefully evaluate company fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
