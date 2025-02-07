Ahead of RBI policy, three stock recommendations by Raja Venkatraman for today–7 February
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Friday, 7 February.
Stock market today
On 6 February, a mild negative bias continued to suppress bearish tones in the market, especially ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement on Friday. The absence of strong market triggers is currently favouring a neutral to the bearish outlook. Traders should consider using any temporary dips during market recoveries as opportunities to buy the index. While global cues remain mildly bullish, raising hopes for positive follow-through, benchmark indices initially opened higher. However, they lost all gains within the first hour and fluctuated between gains and losses for the rest of the session, ultimately closing the day in negative territory.