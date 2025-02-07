We have been mentioning that a “sell on rally approach" needs to be considered since we are looking at the need to factor that in an event-driven week, the possibility of a trend to sustain becomes difficult. Now, the key levels of 23500 have been held alongside Bank Nifty, which continues to hold above 50000. The promising results from SBI could bolster the banking pack in the coming session. The daily chart shown below the highlights that the rise seen lately could face resistance at the cloud region around 24000 that could act like a resistance if we witness a rally. The main point here is that the earlier instances have all witnessed a sell off hence it would be prudent to tread ahead with care.