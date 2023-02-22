Three stocks that pay big final dividends. Add them to your watchlist

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

High dividend stocks can provide this steady income stream because companies that pay dividends are often established and financially stable. You can select companies with a track record of paying dividends to shareholders, even during difficult economic conditions.

By identifying companies with a history of paying big final dividends, you could potentially enjoy a steady stream of income.

Click on the image to enlarge

In the past one year, shares of OFSS have underperformed by falling 10%. It has the lowest price to book value ratio within the peer group.

Effectively, this ratio indicates how many years it will take for dividends to yield the original share price.

This means the company is actually making money.

The price to dividend ratio accounts forcash flowsand is a more trustworthy ratio when it comes to comparing dividends as cash is actually being paid out.

Here’s an interesting data point about OFSS…at 16.1, OFSS has a significantly lower price to dividend ratio as compared to its peers.

Click on the image to enlarge

For the past three years, the company is declaring final dividends in the month of May. This year too, investors could expect a higher payout.

Click on the image to enlarge

Here’s how the company’s dividend payout per share has stood out over the years.

The company’s net margins have consistently improved from 26% in FY18 to 46.5% in FY22. The company is almostdebt freeas on 31 March 2022.

In recent years, OFSS has made significant investments in rapidly moving its solutions to cloud and launched solutions for Liquidity Management, Virtual Account Management, and Supply Chain Finance as cloud services, much ahead of its peers.

But when it comes todividend payouts and high yields, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) stands head and shoulders above any other company.

After all, these Big 4 IT companies have emerged as consistent wealth creators for millions of investors over the last few decades.

When we think aboutIT stocks, the companies that come to mind are TCS, Infosys or perhaps Wipro or even HCL Technologies.

Last on this list is Oracle Financial Services.

Click on the image to enlarge

Sanofi currently trades near its 52-week low.

And because of the selloff, Sanofi is available at a bargain. You can invest with a huge margin of safety so when things turn around, you have the opportunity to earn high returns.

In fact, in the last five years, Sanofi India has consistently paid out dividends at an average yield of over 4%, making it one of the most attractive dividend stocks in the market.

For the year ended December 2022, Sanofi further announced a special dividend of ₹193 per share in August 2022.

Sanofi's dividend payout has grown consistently over the years.

Click on the image to enlarge

Here’s how Sanofi’s dividend per share has stood out over the years.

It has a diversified product portfolio with leading brands such as Allegra, Combiflam, and Lantus.

The key therapeutic areas the company manufacturers drugs are diabetes, cardiology, anti-infectives, allergy, epilepsy, and supplements.

Sanofi SA is the ninth largest pharmaceutical company in the world by revenue. With 100,000+ employees, the company provides healthcare solutions in over 170 countries.

Sanofi India (Sanofi) is the Indian subsidiary of France-based pharma multinational Sanofi SA.

Next on this list is Sanofi India.

In the past one year however, shares of VST Industries have largely underperformed. They have showed some bullish momentum in recent sessions post Budget 2023 announcements.

This prudent use of money is also reflected in its high return ratios (5-year average ROE of 35% and 5-year average ROCE of 47%).

A sign of a strong business shows up in its numbers.

VST has been paying 66% of its profits as average dividends over the last 5 years.

In the dividend distribution policy (last updated in 2020), VST stated that its payout ratio was around 70% of the net profit. This could either increase or decrease based on certain factors but so far so good…

You shouldn’t be surprised if VST declares an even bigger payout this year.

For the year ended March 2022, the company declared a dividend of ₹140 per share, which was also the highest dividend declared by VST in its history.

Click on the image to enlarge

Dividend of ₹70-80 between years 2014-2018. In the next four years (2018-2022), this average payout increased to ₹95-140.

The company's principal activities are manufacture and sale of cigarettes and unmanufactured tobacco.

VST Industries was incorporated in 1930 under the name Vazir Sultan Tobacco Company.

First on this list is VST Industries.

The essence of a shareholder-friendly policy is to reward investors for their investment by sharing a portion of the company's profits in the form of dividends.

These companies not only have a track record of consistent dividend payouts but also follow a shareholder-friendly policy.

Today, let’s take a closer look at five companies and why they stand out from the other dividend paying stocks .

As the financial year 2023 approaches its end, cash-rich companies are gearing up to announce their much-awaited dividend payouts.

