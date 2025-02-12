Stock to buy and sell for 12 February: Raja Venkatraman recommends these three stocks
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 12 February.
Stock market today: A recap
India's benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, tumbled over 1.3% on Tuesday, 11 February, marking their steepest single-day decline in three weeks and extending a five-session losing streak. The selloff was driven by rising trade tensions amid fresh tariffs by US president Donald Trump, persistent foreign fund outflows, and lacklustre corporate earnings.