With a positive newsflow about securing a contract from Saudi Arabia and encouraging Q3 results, the profit booking in this counter could come to an end. Overall , there has been some steady buying at lower levels as a hammer bottom was formed at the end of January, highlighting a bottoming formation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is seen rising ever since and is now inching higher. The prices are showing intention to step up and can be a good opportunity to go long at current levels.