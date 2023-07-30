In the week gone by, Nifty was down by 0.5%. On daily chart, Nifty formed lower high and lower low sequence, but sailing above 20 EMA which has acted as support for market in earlier episodes. For a coming week, Nifty has a strong support band in the range of 19,500 to 19,350 zone whereas it has stiff resistance above 19,800 to 19,850. Fresh upside movement can be expected above 19850 level. Bank Nifty has also moved below previous 6 days range. Bank Nifty is very close to support of 45,300-level. But moving below 45300 level can lead to further pain up to 44,600-level. Index has stiff resistance at 45800 level followed by 46300 level. Broader view for the market is bit indecisive as mild reversal has observed but it has not confirmed yet. Trader need to be cautious with above mentioned levels. However, good movement has been observed in some specific sector and stocks.

In previous week Pharma, realty and CPSE, metal and media sector has shown good performance whereas selling pressure observed in heavy weight sector like IT, Private bank and FMCG space.

Bull’s Horn Stocks

This week, metal stocks were in action. Many stock has given a breakout from long consolidation and bullish continuation sign. JSWSTEEL has given a breakout from 2 years consolidation patch which is a bullish development.

In the week gone by, some cement counters reacted positively from support levels. Indiacem has strong positive price structure across all the time frame. Stock is taking support at long term moving average followed by breach of falling channel. Stock has retested the breakout level which is healthy bullish sign.

Granules

Pharma stocks are already in positive movement. Granules stock has breached around 2 years falling trendline. Retest and resumption of up move indicates further bullish sign. Stock has taken a support at long term moving average. In recent time spike in volume has been observed. Different technical tool harp on the same string which is a positive development.

Bears Ear stocks

In previous week, selling pressure observed in private banking stock. In Au Bank, stock has halt its upside movement at 100% Fibonacci extension level. Stock has given a breakdown from 47 days consolidation patch which is bearish continuation sign. Overall structure is good but intermediate correction cannot be ruled out.

Dixon Technologies

Dixon has been facing a stiff resistance at 4555 level since year 2021. Recent upside movement has terminated at previous resistance level followed by lower high lower low sequence. It is bearish continuation sign.

The author, Kapil Shah is Technical Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services and technical analysis trainer at Finlearn Academy.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

