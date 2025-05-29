Three stocks to buy on 29 May: Recommended by Ankush Bajaj

On the hourly chart, the setup has turned more clearly negative. The index is trading below both the 20-hour SMA (24,860) and the 40-hour EMA (24,819), and both moving averages are beginning to flatten out. The hourly RSI has dropped further to 45, indicating weakening momentum on an intraday basis. Additionally, the MACD line remains below the zero mark and continues to signal bearishness. The closing near the lower end of the day’s range and below key hourly averages increases the chances of further intraday downside if 24,700 is breached in the next session.