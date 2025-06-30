Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 30 June

The strike with the highest Call OI is 26,000, while the highest change in Call OI is seen at 27,300, indicating that traders expect resistance around these levels but are positioning for a potential breakout. On the Put side, the highest OI is concentrated at the 25,500 strike, with the highest change in OI seen at 25,600, showing that this zone is likely to act as strong support. The total change in Call OI is 4.09 crore, and Put OI change is slightly higher at 4.67 crore, resulting in a net change difference of 57.21 lakh in favour of puts — again supporting the bullish trend.