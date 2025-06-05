On Wednesday, 4 June, the Indian stock market opened with a minor gap-up and traded sideways for most of the session. The Nifty 50 struggled to cross the 24,500 mark, which acted as a strong intraday resistance. Despite multiple attempts, the market lacked momentum and stayed range-bound throughout the day. However, select buying in key stocks helped indices close in the green.

The Nifty 50 ended 77.70 points higher, up 0.32%, to close at 24,620.20. The BSE Sensex also added 260.74 points or 0.32%, finishing at 80,998.25. Bank Nifty outperformed slightly, gaining 76.90 points or 0.14%, settling at 55,676.85.

On to the top three stocks to buy today, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj.

Buy: Nava Ltd (Current price: ₹ 529.80) Why Nava is recommended: The stock has recently given a reverse head and shoulders breakout on the daily chart, indicating a bullish reversal. On the lower time frame, the stock is also poised to give a falling wedge breakout on the upside, suggesting strong momentum and potential continuation towards higher targets.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹565-572 (short-term target range); support level: ₹515 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Reverse head and shoulders breakout with falling wedge setup on lower time frames

RSI: Trending bullish on both daily and intraday charts, signaling strength in the ongoing move

Technical analysis: Nava Ltd is trading with positive bias and has confirmed a bullish breakout pattern. The current price action near ₹529.80, supported by strong RSI and potential falling wedge breakout, suggests the stock could test the ₹565-572 zone in the coming sessions if it sustains above the breakout level.

Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹515 could invalidate the bullish setup and attract profit booking. Any sharp correction in the midcap segment or broader indices may impact the expected move.

Buy at: ₹529.80

Target price: ₹565-572 in 4-5 days

Stop-loss: ₹515

Buy: Zen Technologies Ltd (Current price: ₹ 2,229.60) Why Zen Technologies is recommended: The ZENTEC stock is showing strong bullish structure and is sustaining above key support levels with steady buying interest. Recent price action suggests momentum buildup, and the stock is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory towards higher resistance zones.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹2,340-2,360 (short-term target range); support level: ₹2,179 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Bullish continuation with price holding above breakout support

RSI: Trending bullish on both daily and intraday charts, indicating sustained strength

Technical analysis: ZENTEC is trading with a positive bias and has maintained its uptrend with higher highs and higher lows. The current price action near ₹2,229.60, backed by bullish RSI signals and consistent volume support, suggests that the stock could test the ₹2,340-2,360 zone in the coming sessions if it holds above the support.

Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹2,179 could invalidate the bullish setup and trigger profit booking. Any broader market weakness or sectoral rotation may also influence short-term price movement.

Buy at: ₹2,229.60

Target price: ₹2,340-2,360 in 4-5 days

Stop-loss: ₹2,179

Buy: Radico Khaitan Ltd (Current price: ₹ 2723.40) Why Radico Khaitan is recommended: The stock exhibits strong bullish momentum with sustained buying interest after a recent consolidation. Price structure shows strength as it trades near recent highs, supported by volume expansion, indicating potential for further upside towards key resistance levels.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹2,835 (short-term target); support level: ₹2,634 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Bullish continuation after consolidation with volume confirmation

RSI: Trending bullish on both daily and intraday charts, signaling ongoing strength

Technical analysis: Radico Khaitan is trading with a positive bias, having recently broken above short-term resistance. The current price action near ₹2,723.40, supported by bullish RSI and healthy volume, suggests the stock could move towards ₹2,835 in the coming sessions if it sustains above the breakout zone.

Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹2,634 could invalidate the bullish setup and lead to near-term weakness. Broader market volatility or profit booking at higher levels may affect price action.

Buy at: ₹2,723.40

Target price: ₹2,835 in 4-5 days

Stop-loss: ₹2,634

Market Wrap — 4 June, 2025 (Wednesday) The oil and gas sector was the top performer on Wednesday, rising 0.67%, reflecting buying interest in energy names. The infrastructure index followed closely, up 0.65%, while the metal index gained 0.60%. On the downside, the realty sector was the only significant laggard, slipping by 0.70%.

On the stock-specific front, Eternal led the gainers with a 3.36% rise, followed by Jio Finance, which gained 2.27%, and Bharti Airtel, up 1.85%. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance fell 1.80%, Trent lost 1.49%, and Shriram Finance declined 1.09%, making them the top losers of the session.

Nifty technical analysis daily and hourly The Nifty witnessed another day of range-bound action but managed to close in the green, ending 77.70 points higher at 24,620.20, up 0.32%. Despite trading within a narrow band, the index saw a recovery from lower levels and formed an inside candle on the daily chart, signaling indecision and continuation of the consolidation phase. This marks the 12th consecutive session where Nifty has remained trapped between 24,500 and 25,100, with no clear breakout in sight.

(TradingView)

On the technical front, Nifty has managed to close just above its 20-hour moving average, which is placed at 24,618, while still trading below the 40-hour exponential moving average at 24,674, indicating mild short-term pressure. On the daily chart, the index remains below the 20-day moving average at 24,724, but comfortably above the 40-day exponential moving average placed at 24,324, which keeps the broader trend neutral to positive. The momentum indicators remain flat near the midline, suggesting the ongoing consolidation could eventually lead to a directional breakout, but there's no strong signal yet.

(TradingView)

From the derivatives perspective, the data remains expiry-centric. Nifty futures OI data shows maximum Call OI build-up at the 25,500 strike, indicating strong resistance overhead, while the maximum Put OI is placed at 24,600, which also aligns with the current spot level and the max pain zone. This sets up 24,600 as a critical expiry pivot. The Put-Call Ratio stands at 0.60, reflecting a bearish bias in the overall OI structure.

However, the change in OI suggests some optimism. Total Call OI stands at 21.54 Cr against 13.03 Cr on the Put side, giving a negative differential of -8.51 Cr, but today’s change shows 1.52 Cr added in Puts and 1.63 Cr unwound from Calls, resulting in a positive shift of +3.15 Cr — indicating that traders may be defending the 24,600 level into expiry. Notably, both the highest Put OI and highest Put OI addition have occurred at the 24,600 strike, suggesting expiry pinning around this level.

India VIX dropped 6.33% to close at 14.94, indicating reduced volatility expectations going into the weekly expiry. This drop in implied volatility, combined with the Put writing at 24,600 and the alignment of max pain at the same level, supports a thesis for a range-bound expiry, likely between 24,550 and 24,700 unless triggered by external factors.

In summary, the index remains in a sideways phase with immediate resistance at 24,700–24,750 and strong support at 24,600–24,500. A move outside this band could trigger sharp expiry-day moves. Until then, short straddles or strangles around the 24,600 strike with tight risk controls can be considered. Watch for intraday triggers above 24,700 or below 24,500 for expiry-specific directional opportunities.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.