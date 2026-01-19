Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 19 January

Daily RSI has slipped to around 40, hovering near oversold territory, which reflects weak momentum and lack of strong buying interest. The MACD on the daily timeframe remains negative at –57, confirming that the broader trend is still bearish and that downside pressure has not fully dissipated. However, the index is holding above the 20-HMA at 25,782 and the 40-HEMA at 25,669, which suggests the presence of a near-term base and limits immediate downside risk.