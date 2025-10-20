Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj’s top recommendations for 20 October

On Friday, 17 October, the Indian equity market extended its upward momentum, closing the week on a firm note amid steady global cues and renewed interest across key sectors.

The Nifty 50 rose 124.55 points or 0.49% to close at 25,709.85, marking another strong finish above the 25,700 level. The Sensex ended marginally higher at 83,944.29, up 5.71 points or 0.01%, while the Bank Nifty advanced 32.45 points or 0.06% to close at 57,724.00, reflecting moderate strength in financial names.

Buy: Bharti Airtel Ltd (Current price: ₹ 2,012.00)

Why it’s recommended: Bharti Airtel has maintained a steady uptrend with strong follow-through buying interest across sessions. The stock is trading comfortably above its short-term moving averages, supported by sectoral strength and robust subscriber growth. The daily RSI stands at 66.5, indicating sustained bullish momentum without being overbought. The MACD at +22.8confirms a positive crossover, supporting trend continuation, while the ADX at 41.2 reflects strong trend strength. The price structure suggests continued accumulation, with potential for a breakout toward higher resistance zones near ₹2,068.

Key metrics

RSI (14-day): 66.5 — bullish momentum intact

MACD (12,26): +22.8 — positive crossover, confirming uptrend

ADX (14): 41.2 — strong trend phase

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹1,984 will maintain the bullish setup, paving the way for a move toward ₹2,068.

Risk factors: Sensitive to regulatory changes and telecom tariff revisions. Competitive pricing pressure could impact short-term margins.

Buy at: ₹2,012.00

Stop loss: ₹1,984.00

Target price: ₹2,068.00

Buy: Marico Ltd (Current price: ₹ 735.00)

Why it’s recommended: Marico is witnessing steady bullish momentum after reclaiming key support zones, with improving price action indicating renewed accumulation. The daily RSI at 63.8 highlights a healthy bullish bias, while the MACD at +4.6confirms a positive crossover, reflecting a continuation of the uptrend. The ADX at 34.9 suggests strengthening trend momentum. With the stock comfortably holding above its short-term averages, further upside toward ₹752 looks likely.

Key metrics

RSI (14-day): 63.8 — bullish bias with room for extension

MACD (12,26): +4.6 — positive crossover, trend continuation

ADX (14): 34.9 — trend gaining strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹727 will keep the bullish momentum intact and open the path toward ₹752.

Risk factors: FMCG sector margins are vulnerable to raw material cost fluctuations. Slower rural demand recovery may limit near-term upside.

Buy at: ₹735.00

Stop loss: ₹727.00

Target price: ₹752.00

Buy: TVS Motor Co. Ltd (Current price: ₹ 3,654.00)

Why it’s recommended: TVS Motor continues to outperform the broader auto index, supported by rising volumes and positive sentiment within the two-wheeler space. The daily RSI at 70.4 reflects strong bullish momentum, while the MACD at +52.3 confirms sustained trend continuation. The ADX at 43.5 indicates a robust and well-established trend. Price action remains comfortably above key moving averages, suggesting continued strength and potential for fresh highs near ₹3,727.

Key metrics

RSI (14-day): 70.4 — strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +52.3 — positive crossover, confirming uptrend

ADX (14): 43.5 — robust trend strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹3,590 will maintain the bullish structure and open the possibility for a move toward ₹3,727.

Risk factors: Vulnerable to raw material price volatility and cyclical auto demand. Any slowdown in domestic sales or exports could impact near-term performance.

Buy at: ₹3,654.00

Stop loss: ₹3,590.00

Target price: ₹3,727.00

Market wrap

Sectorally, the market’s tone remained mixed but tilted toward defensives and consumption plays. FMCG index gained 1.37%, India Consumption index added 1.10%, and Healthcare index rose 0.76%. On the other hand, Metal index declined 0.85%, PSU Bank index fell 0.75%, and PSE index slipped 0.65%.

Sectorally, momentum remained mixed but positive overall. Asian Paint gained 4.07%, Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 2.43%, and Max Health advanced 2.33%, reflecting strength in auto and pharma counters. Banking indices showed mild recovery, On the losing side, Wipro declined sharply by 5.09%, Infosys dropped 2.07%, and HCL Technol fell 1.90%

Nifty technical outlook

The Nifty 50 extended its upward momentum for the fourth straight session, closing at 25,709.85, up 124.55 points (0.49%), as bullish sentiment persisted across sectors. The index continues to trade firmly within its uptrend channel, comfortably holding above key short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating strong underlying market strength. The tone remains positive, supported by improving global cues and sustained buying in heavyweights.

View Full Image (TradingView)

On the daily chart, Nifty remains well-positioned above its short-term averages, with the 20-DMA at 25,098 and the 40-DEMA at 25,059, reinforcing a bullish structure. Momentum indicators reflect strong positive traction — the daily RSI stands at 69, nearing the overbought zone but still showing healthy strength, while the MACD has surged to +144, confirming robust upward momentum and sustained trend continuation. This setup indicates that the market remains in a strong bullish phase, with dips likely to attract buying support.

View Full Image (TradingView)

On the hourly timeframe, the short-term structure continues to favor the bulls. The 20-HMA at 25,520 and 40-HEMA at 25,410 act as immediate intraday supports, highlighting strength in the near-term trend. The hourly RSI at 73 shows strong buying momentum, though it suggests that the index is slightly overbought and could experience brief pauses or profit-taking at higher levels. The MACD at +128 continues to signal firm positive bias, indicating that momentum remains intact.

From the derivatives perspective, sentiment remains constructive but with early signs of caution at higher levels. Total Put open interest stands at 18.39 crore, higher than Call OI of 15.22 crore, leading to a positive OI differential of +3.17 crore, confirming the overall bullish bias. However, the day’s OI change shows mixed undertones — while Call OI increased by 3.53 crore, Put OI rose marginally by 53.29 lakh, resulting in a negative differential of –3.00 crore, suggesting minor profit booking at higher strikes. The 25,500 strike holds the maximum Put OI, acting as a strong immediate support, while the 25,900–26,000 strikes have emerged as key resistance zones with fresh Call writing activity.

Overall view

The Nifty’s short-term structure remains bullish, supported by strong momentum indicators and favorable moving average alignment. Immediate support is seen at 25,500–25,520, while the next resistance lies at 25,800–25,900, followed by the psychological 26,000 mark. Sustaining above 25,500 will keep the bullish momentum intact, paving the way for a move toward 25,850–26,000 levels. However, given the overbought RSI readings, minor intraday volatility or profit-taking at higher levels cannot be ruled out.

In summary, the trend remains firmly upward, with strong momentum and supportive derivatives data indicating that every dip is likely to be bought into. Traders should stay long with a trailing stop near 25,500, as the market eyes the next leg toward 25,900–26,000 in the coming sessions.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.